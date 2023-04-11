Previous
First Blood(root) by juliedduncan
Photo 3281

The only one I saw in the entire woods! It was in a very awkward place - on the side of a steep hill that I couldn't scuttle down with my sore foot. So, I did the best I could. ;)
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wonderful focus
April 12th, 2023  
