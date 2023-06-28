Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3349
Wabi Sabi 2023(e)
Marsh Walk, Arcadia, Michigan - I think this would also qualify as a liminal space as I was just about the only person in sight. A little spooky, and it was a cold, windy, foggy, smoky day.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
6312
photos
140
followers
67
following
917% complete
View this month »
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
Latest from all albums
3344
998
1523
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close