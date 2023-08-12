Previous
My Mom's Brushes by juliedduncan
My Mom's Brushes

I used some of my Mom's brushes to make a little display in my classroom. I know she would be very happy if I let my students use them this year. We'll see. (I miss her so MUCH!)
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
926% complete

