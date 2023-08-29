Sign up
Photo 3398
Last December
My students and I hung some Christmas ornaments on a pine tree near the nature trail. Then, I broke my foot and kind of forgot about them. Just rediscovered them still hanging there, looking rather poignant.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
