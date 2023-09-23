Previous
Pic-a-Nic by juliedduncan
Pic-a-Nic

Kayaking and Picnic-ing at Fort Custer Recreation Area
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Julie Duncan

2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Lin ace
That sounds like a good time - awesome pic!
September 24th, 2023  
Julie Duncan ace
@linnypinny Thanks, Lin! It was the perfect day. :)
September 24th, 2023  
