Photo 3450
Happy Birthday to Me!
Sixty years old today. In some ways, I still feel like this little girl. Time is a crazy thing, ain't it? :)
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Corinne C
ace
Happy Birthday!
A cute little girl!
October 29th, 2023
A cute little girl!