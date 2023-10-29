Previous
Happy Birthday to Me! by juliedduncan
Photo 3450

Happy Birthday to Me!

Sixty years old today. In some ways, I still feel like this little girl. Time is a crazy thing, ain't it? :)
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Happy Birthday!
A cute little girl!
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise