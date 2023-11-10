Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3455
Under the Beech
Under the beech, still /
Holding onto green, I try /
Not to look forward.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
6485
photos
137
followers
67
following
946% complete
View this month »
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
Latest from all albums
3452
3453
3454
3455
452
1016
1561
3456
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
3rd November 2023 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
I rather like this!
November 11th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful perspective
November 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close