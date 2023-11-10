Previous
Under the Beech by juliedduncan
Under the Beech

Under the beech, still /
Holding onto green, I try /
Not to look forward.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Julie Duncan

Krista Marson ace
I rather like this!
November 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful perspective
November 11th, 2023  
