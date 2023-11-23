Previous
Happy Thanksgiving! by juliedduncan
Photo 3463

Happy Thanksgiving!

Sorry, the best I can do is a menacing tree. ;)
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
great POV
November 23rd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
😊. Shagbark hickory?
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise