Cedar-Apple Rust by juliedduncan
Cedar-Apple Rust

In the spring, this will sprout slimy orange tentacles that send spores out to infect apple and crabapple trees. You're welcome. https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/odd_and_unusual_growths_on_trees_and_shrubs#:~:text=Cedar%2Dapple%20rust,-With%20the%20first&text=On%20cedars%2C%20a%20small%20woody,grow%20out%20of%20the%20gall.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

