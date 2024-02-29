Previous
Mosskids on the March by juliedduncan
Photo 3538

Mosskids on the March

I always think of mosses as crowds of rowdy little kids out to create havoc. Maybe it's my teaching background. ;)
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Julie Duncan

gloria jones ace
Great close up, focus...looks neat against the green background
March 1st, 2024  
