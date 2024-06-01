Previous
Welcoming Summer by juliedduncan
Welcoming Summer

Hopefully, I can get more into my photography now that summer is here.
1st June 2024

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Julie Duncan
Helge E. Storheim ace
Very nice and "summery" :-)
June 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely image with Greta light and colors
June 7th, 2024  
