Miracle Boy

After being told he'd never compete again, going through several horrific surgeries at Mayo Clinic for popliteal entrapment in both legs, being told that he needed to strongly consider having one of his legs amputated below the knee, and experiencing chronic pain, our nephew Adam graduated as Valedictorian of his class and State Pole-Vault Champ! His astonished doctor has given her "approval" for him to pole-vault in college next year. (As if he needed it.) Prayer does change things! (Note: His leg is still in danger, so we continue to pray and hope for the best for Adam.)