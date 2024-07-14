Previous
World Watercolor Month, #14, Spiral by juliedduncan
Photo 3671

World Watercolor Month, #14, Spiral

Inspired by Paul Klee. I kind of like the little screaming face in the middle. Ha ha!
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Photo Details

