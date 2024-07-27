Previous
Up North Morning by juliedduncan
Photo 3683

Up North Morning

Spending a few days at my sister’s. Her house is perched on top of a sand dune and boasts a spectacular view, which the camera really can’t capture. (Beulah, Michigan)
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
1009% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
You captured a beautiful view and nicely composed.
July 27th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Sounds like a great couple of days!
July 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise