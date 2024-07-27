Sign up
Previous
Photo 3683
Up North Morning
Spending a few days at my sister’s. Her house is perched on top of a sand dune and boasts a spectacular view, which the camera really can’t capture. (Beulah, Michigan)
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
2
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6805
photos
137
followers
66
following
1009% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
You captured a beautiful view and nicely composed.
July 27th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Sounds like a great couple of days!
July 27th, 2024
