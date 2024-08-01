Sign up
Photo 3685
We Call 'Em "Buckeyes"
I used to love collecting these when I was a little girl. Who am I kidding? I can't wait 'til these fall so I can grab 'em! ;)
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
5
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6810
photos
135
followers
64
following
1009% complete
View this month »
Peter Dulis
ace
Intetesting
August 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
No idea what they are but lovely greens captured
August 1st, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
@pdulis
@rensala
Thank you! When they crack open, a shiny brown nut comes out! :)
August 1st, 2024
Annie D
ace
hahaha loved your narrative
August 1st, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
@annied
Thanks, Annie! I just can't seem to grow up. Not that I want to anyway. Ha ha!
August 1st, 2024
