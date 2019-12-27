Previous
It's a Bird . . . It's a Plane . . . by juliedduncan
Photo 1215

It's a Bird . . . It's a Plane . . .

It's a piece of reckless faffery - best viewed with eyes closed.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
