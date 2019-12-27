Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1215
It's a Bird . . . It's a Plane . . .
It's a piece of reckless faffery - best viewed with eyes closed.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
As I start year seven, I'm thinking about how I want to approach photography this year. I feel like...
4731
photos
131
followers
67
following
332% complete
View this month »
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
Latest from all albums
2284
384
846
1213
1214
2285
1215
2286
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
album#2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close