Marsh Marigolds 2023 (a) by juliedduncan
Photo 1496

Marsh Marigolds 2023 (a)

Always like to post these in memory of my Mom, who loved flowers - and the color yellow. We miss you so much, Mom!
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
409% complete

Milanie ace
How pretty these are!
April 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful light and detail
April 17th, 2023  
Nada ace
Such pretty colors
April 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So pretty
April 17th, 2023  
