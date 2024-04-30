Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1585
Architecture
There's really no better architectural photo than this capture of a student's drawing of a "hotel." I absolutely love this! Ha ha ha! For Capture 52 project. :)
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6682
photos
140
followers
64
following
434% complete
View this month »
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
Latest from all albums
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
album#2
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
5th May 2024 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52
,
#capture
,
52wc-2024-w17
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close