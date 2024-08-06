Previous
Lakeside Milkweek Buds by juliedduncan
Lakeside Milkweek Buds

From our trip to Lake Huron a few weeks ago.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
August 6th, 2024  
