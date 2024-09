The Winners, 2024

Out of the 29 photos I entered, I got 9 ribbons with one Best in Section (macro). I’m pretty happy as this year I entered a lot of photos that I love, but knew wouldn’t garner a ribbon. And that’s OK. Also got 2nd place for my multimedia art piece. Again, I can’t help but think about my Mom. She was my #1 fan. I miss her support and encouragement every day, but am trying my best to honor her with my life.