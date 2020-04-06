Sign up
Photo 856
A Narrow Fellow in the Grass
". . . Several of Nature’s People
I know, and they know me
I feel for them a transport
Of Cordiality
But never met this Fellow
Attended or alone
Without a tighter Breathing
And Zero at the Bone."
(Good old Emily Dickinson!)
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
Isaac
Very nice!
April 7th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
@isaacsnek
Isaac SNEK? And, is that a snek around your neck? This one's a little dusty from hibernation, but he'll do. I like his little smile. Thanks, Isaac! :)
April 7th, 2020
