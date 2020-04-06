Previous
A Narrow Fellow in the Grass by juliedduncan
A Narrow Fellow in the Grass

". . . Several of Nature’s People
I know, and they know me
I feel for them a transport
Of Cordiality

But never met this Fellow
Attended or alone
Without a tighter Breathing
And Zero at the Bone."
(Good old Emily Dickinson!)
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Isaac
Very nice!
April 7th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
@isaacsnek Isaac SNEK? And, is that a snek around your neck? This one's a little dusty from hibernation, but he'll do. I like his little smile. Thanks, Isaac! :)
April 7th, 2020  
