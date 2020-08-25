Sign up
Photo 906
The Watcher and the Watched
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Those flowers are so nice in B&W. Love the stem has a bend and the light is falling on it.
August 26th, 2020
Abhijit
Nice. Would make a great triptych
August 26th, 2020
Kim
ace
Very artistic! Ditto Esther's comments.
August 26th, 2020
