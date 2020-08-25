Previous
Next
The Watcher and the Watched by juliedduncan
Photo 906

The Watcher and the Watched

25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Those flowers are so nice in B&W. Love the stem has a bend and the light is falling on it.
August 26th, 2020  
Abhijit
Nice. Would make a great triptych
August 26th, 2020  
Kim ace
Very artistic! Ditto Esther's comments.
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise