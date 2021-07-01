Sign up
Photo 925
Daily Sketch July 1, 2021
First attempt at using masking fluid on a watercolor. Pretty fun! (No, I'm not posting ALL my daily sketches. I'm not THAT brave! Ha ha ha!)
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
2
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
5452
photos
145
followers
78
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
album#3
Camera
iPad (6th generation)
Taken
1st July 2021 8:20pm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is so cool! Be brave, like to see more ( can't believe this is only your first attempt)
July 2nd, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely!
July 2nd, 2021
