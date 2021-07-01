Previous
Daily Sketch July 1, 2021 by juliedduncan
Photo 925

Daily Sketch July 1, 2021

First attempt at using masking fluid on a watercolor. Pretty fun! (No, I'm not posting ALL my daily sketches. I'm not THAT brave! Ha ha ha!)
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
Esther Rosenberg ace
This is so cool! Be brave, like to see more ( can't believe this is only your first attempt)
July 2nd, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
Lovely!
July 2nd, 2021  
