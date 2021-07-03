Previous
Daily Sketch #10 My Shoe by juliedduncan
Photo 927

Daily Sketch #10 My Shoe

It does take time to learn. I'll get there eventually. Ha ha ha! ;)
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Julie Duncan

Esther Rosenberg
My extend of drawing is a stick figure person, so to me this is amazing, I can even see the folds in the shoe.
July 3rd, 2021  
