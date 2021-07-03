Sign up
Photo 927
Daily Sketch #10 My Shoe
It does take time to learn. I'll get there eventually. Ha ha ha! ;)
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
album#3
Camera
iPad (6th generation)
Taken
3rd July 2021 10:43am
Esther Rosenberg
My extend of drawing is a stick figure person, so to me this is amazing, I can even see the folds in the shoe.
July 3rd, 2021
