Daily Watercolor - Wet on Wet with Plastic Wrap Texture by juliedduncan
Photo 930

Daily Watercolor - Wet on Wet with Plastic Wrap Texture

7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
Photo Details

Lin ace
Love this colors on this one!
July 7th, 2021  
