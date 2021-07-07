Sign up
Photo 930
Daily Watercolor - Wet on Wet with Plastic Wrap Texture
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
1
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
5473
photos
146
followers
78
following
254% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
album#3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
Love this colors on this one!
July 7th, 2021
