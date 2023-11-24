Previous
Cedar or Juniper? by juliedduncan
Photo 1019

Cedar or Juniper?

I'm opting for juniper.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Julie Duncan

Helge E. Storheim ace
I'm thinking cedar. Lots of juniper around here and the green bits are more prickly :-) (like spruce). Great macro/close up whatever it is.
November 25th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Delightful close up
November 25th, 2023  
Larry Steager
Beautiful
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023  
