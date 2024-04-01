Previous
Up To My . . . Ankles by juliedduncan
Photo 1027

Up To My . . . Ankles

I couldn't resist wading in the Chippewa River for a few minutes. I could feel the icy cold of the water right through my boots!
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Julie Duncan

2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Photo Details

