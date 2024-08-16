Sign up
Photo 1049
I Won't Allow You to Fade from My Mind
Prepping for a new school year has been difficult without my Mom's encouragement. She always gave me that little boost I needed to get past the initial adjustment period. I'll always miss her smiles and thoughtful, loving ways.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Dave
ace
Beautiful image and sentiments
August 16th, 2024
