I Won't Allow You to Fade from My Mind by juliedduncan
Photo 1049

I Won't Allow You to Fade from My Mind

Prepping for a new school year has been difficult without my Mom's encouragement. She always gave me that little boost I needed to get past the initial adjustment period. I'll always miss her smiles and thoughtful, loving ways.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year
287% complete

Photo Details

Dave ace
Beautiful image and sentiments
August 16th, 2024  
