Can't Explain the Joy by juliedduncan
Can't Explain the Joy

Occasionally a random shaft of joy is able to pierce the black clouds of grief and sorrow. Such astonishing and rare moments are to be savored, not analyzed.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Madeleine Pennock
Beautifully elegant!
August 9th, 2024  
