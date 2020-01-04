Sign up
Photo 1882
Towards the Blackdown Hills
There is still lots of water on the Somerset Levels and the rain goes on....
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
365
DC-FZ82
5th January 2020 1:12pm
levels
somerset
blackdowns
