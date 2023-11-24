Sign up
Photo 2604
Avocet
Beautiful avocet on the Exe estuary
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
Tags
estuary
,
avocet
,
exe
