I'll race you! by julienne1
Photo 1923

I'll race you!

Poppy is over 5 months now and able to give Jazmyn a run for her money. It won't be long before she will be the one leaving Jazmyn behind!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
Jesika
I love seeing dogs running and playing happily
February 16th, 2020  
