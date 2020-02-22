Previous
Winter lines by julienne1
Winter lines

I was enjoying the different lines and shapes while I trudged through the sticky mud with my dogs. The winding lane in the middle is the steep climb up Turn Hill towards my village.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
