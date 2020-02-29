Previous
More violets by julienne1
Photo 1937

More violets

This time the white variety! There seem to actually be more white ones than violet ones in the woods this year
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
