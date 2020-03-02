Previous
Distant Tor by julienne1
Photo 1939

Distant Tor

Glastonbury Tor visible in the distance from the moors below my village for a change .... lately it's more often been been obscured by stormy murk.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Julienne Jones

