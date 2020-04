Wayfaring blossom

The umbels of the Wayfaring Tree are just starting to open in the hedgerows. They are so-named because they grow alongside roads and footpaths.



In her "flower fairy" poems Cicely Mary Barker writes:

"My shoots are tipped with buds as dusty-grey

As ancient pilgrims toiling on their way.

Like Thursday’s child with far to go, I stand,

All ready for the road to Fairyland."



(The Song of the Wayfaring Tree Fairy)