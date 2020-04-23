Previous
Willow seeds by julienne1
Photo 1991

Willow seeds

The yellow pussy willow flowers of last month have done their job of fertilising the female flowers on separate willow trees, and the female catkins are shedding their seeds in abundance!
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Julienne Jones

