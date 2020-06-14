Previous
Nearly ready! by julienne1
Photo 2043

Nearly ready!

A newly emerged Marbled White butterfly sitting on my finger while he finishes pumping up his wings .... while a bored Jazmyn waits patiently for me to get on with her walk!
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Julienne Jones

