Blue-tailed damselfly female by julienne1
Blue-tailed damselfly female

Just to make things confusing .... this form doesn't have a blue tail! It may not be colourful but I think it's fascinating
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Julienne Jones

Babs ace
It is beautiful, the lacy wings are gorgeous. He looks very relaxed
June 22nd, 2020  
