Photo 2049
Blue-tailed damselfly female
Just to make things confusing .... this form doesn't have a blue tail! It may not be colourful but I think it's fascinating
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
blue-tailed
,
damselfy
Babs
ace
It is beautiful, the lacy wings are gorgeous. He looks very relaxed
June 22nd, 2020
