Gatekeeper
Sometimes known as the Hedge Brown, this beautiful male was basking in our local reserve meadow between showers
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
gatekeeper
