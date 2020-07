Cuckoo and Comma

The brambles are alive with insects again today. In this pic the bee is a vestal cuckoo bumblebee, one of the bumblebees that use other bumblebees nests in which to lay eggs so they don't need to gather food for their offspring (hence they have no pollen baskets on their legs). The Butterfly is a Comma - this one helpfully showing the white comma punctuation mark on its underwing that gives it its name.