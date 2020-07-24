New embankment

This is the Great Western rail route between Cornwall and London at Langport where it crosses the River Parrett and the Somerset Levels. Since January 2020 - and all through lockdown - Network Rail have been carrying out extensive work to stabilise and strengthen the embankment. What you see in this photo is the result of all those month's of work. There have been enormous cranes and all sorts of heavy vehicle equipment. At times the traffic and noise has been heavy, especially when they were driving pilings deep into the moorland to support the line. But it had to be done to prevent catastrophe! The work is nearly complete now so the railway shouldn't sink into the moor in the forseeable future.