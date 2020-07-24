Previous
Next
New embankment by julienne1
Photo 2083

New embankment

This is the Great Western rail route between Cornwall and London at Langport where it crosses the River Parrett and the Somerset Levels. Since January 2020 - and all through lockdown - Network Rail have been carrying out extensive work to stabilise and strengthen the embankment. What you see in this photo is the result of all those month's of work. There have been enormous cranes and all sorts of heavy vehicle equipment. At times the traffic and noise has been heavy, especially when they were driving pilings deep into the moorland to support the line. But it had to be done to prevent catastrophe! The work is nearly complete now so the railway shouldn't sink into the moor in the forseeable future.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Julienne Jones

ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise