Photo 2100
Common Darter
For some reason these dragonflies love the local woods - miles from water. There are hundreds flying around at the moment.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
common
,
dragonflies
,
darter
GaryW
Awesome detail! Love seeing their wings.
August 12th, 2020
