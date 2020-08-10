Previous
Next
Common Darter by julienne1
Photo 2100

Common Darter

For some reason these dragonflies love the local woods - miles from water. There are hundreds flying around at the moment.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Julienne Jones

ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Awesome detail! Love seeing their wings.
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise