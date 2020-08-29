Sign up
Photo 2118
On the river
it's good to see people able to get out and about again, having fun on the river and just enjoying being outside. Over the last week the rain and wind has kept most people housebound!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
river
,
somerset
,
langport
,
parrett
bep
Beautiful shot of the river and the clouds.
August 29th, 2020
