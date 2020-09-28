Sign up
Photo 2149
Wells Cathedral
...view from the Bishops Palace gardens
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
cathedral
,
gardens
,
palace
,
wells
GaryW
Such a beautiful garden.
September 28th, 2020
Bep
Great view.
September 28th, 2020
