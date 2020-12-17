Sign up
Photo 2229
Water, water everywhere
I was going to have a walk along the riverbank but it seems to have disappeared!
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2229
photos
82
followers
80
following
Tags
flood
,
river
,
langport
,
parrett
