Winter layers

I've thought so many times, over the last year particularly, just how lucky I am to be living here in Somerset. Looking over the tranquil countryside it feels a world away from the chaos that is devastating so many people's lives. Like most people, I feel helpless and powerless to do anything to help lorry drivers stuck in their lorries desperate to go home for christmas, or so many people worried about sick family members, or NHS workers overwhelmed and stressed to breaking point yet again, or lonely and vulnerable people who are isolated from human comfort and companionship, or parents of young children who are struggling for enough food, let alone presents, for their children. It seems all I can do is silently appreciate how fortunate I am and long for a safer and fairer world for all..