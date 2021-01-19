Previous
Meadowsweet in winter by julienne1
Photo 2262

Meadowsweet in winter

The swathes of sweet-smelling white meadowsweet flowers of last summer are now the winter seed heads that line the footpaths and droves.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Julienne Jones

