Photo 2276
Razed to the ground
The ramshackle shed in the woods that I posted here
https://365project.org/julienne1/365/2016-12-27
is now no more. After several storms it finally gave up!
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2277
photos
82
followers
80
following
623% complete
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
31st January 2021 11:58am
Tags
derelict
,
shed
,
ramshackle
