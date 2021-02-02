Previous
Next
Razed to the ground by julienne1
Photo 2276

Razed to the ground

The ramshackle shed in the woods that I posted here https://365project.org/julienne1/365/2016-12-27 is now no more. After several storms it finally gave up!
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Julienne Jones

ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise