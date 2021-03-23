Previous
Toad shenanigans by julienne1
Photo 2325

Toad shenanigans

Te toads on the Levels have definitely decided it's Spring. This cluster had five toads all gripped firmly together, the males all making their chirpy calls. The rhyne they were in was teeming with them, and my spaniels were very confused ....
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Julienne Jones

